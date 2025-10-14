 'Can't Live My Life Based On...': Charu Asopa REACTS To Reconciliation Rumours With Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen 2 Years After Divorce
Former couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who divorced in 2023, sparked reconciliation rumours after a family Bangkok trip and festive celebrations. Charu responded, saying, "Sabse pehli baat main khush hu, Rajeev bhi khush hai. Ziana bhi khush hai, sab khush hain." She added, "Har coin ke do sides hote hain… hum decisions karte hain jo sabke liye sahi ho."

Shefali Fernandes
Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Former couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen often made headlines for their tumultuous marriage. After their divorce in 2023, both had made several shocking statements about each other on their YouTube channels. However, their recent reunion, cosy photos, and family vacation to Bangkok with their daughter sparked reconciliation rumours, especially after they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja together.

Charu Asopa Reacts To Reconciliation Rumours With Rajeev Sen

Now, Charu has finally responded to the rumours, saying that while she did not clarify if they are back together, there is no negativity, and everyone is just happy. On her YouTube video, she said, "Sabse pehli baat main khush hu, Rajeev bhi khush hai. Ziana bhi khush hai, sab khush hain. Sab aapas mein baat kar rahe hain. Hum bilkul waise hi saath mein hain hamesha. Toh aap log tension mat lijiye ki main wapas kyun aa gayi ya chali kyun gayi. Har step se pareshaaan hone wale logon ke liye hai ye."

article-image

Charu Asopa Said She Can't Live Her Life Based On People's Opinions

Further, Charu stated that every coin has two sides, and while some people like one thing, others prefer something else, she cannot live her life based on what people think. She added that she has to consider herself and her daughter, and that she and Rajeev need to make decisions based on what’s right for all of them.

In a sarcastic tone, Charu said, "Ya toh aisa karo ek list bana ke dedo ke main kya kya kar sakti hun, aur mujhe post karwa do. Aur yeh bhi likh do ke agar main woh sab karungi toh problem nahi hogi."

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 and officially parted ways with a divorce in 2023.

