Kangana Ranaut Remembers Ya Ali Singer Zubeen Garg, Pens Emotional Note Days After His Death: 'No One Like You'

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut, who made her Hindi film debut with Gangster, penned an emotional note remembering popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who sang the hit track Ya Ali from her film, after he tragically passed away in Singapore on Friday (September 19). Initial reports suggested Garg had died during a scuba diving incident; however, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that he suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, dismissing claims of a scuba-related accident.

Kangana Ranaut Remembers Zubeen Garg

Days after his death, Kangana remembered Zubeen. On Thursday, September 25, the actress posted a photo of a young Zubeen Garg with the caption: "#Zubeenda."

In another post, she shared the poster of Gangster on her Instagram story, with the song Ya Ali playing in the background, writing, "#Zubeenda No one like you!"

Zubeen Garg Last Rites

Zubeen was laid to rest with full state honours in Assam on Tuesday (September 23). Thousands of fans gathered at crematorium in Kamarkuchi Village in Sonapur to pay their last respects to the singer.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended Garg's funeral on behalf of the central government. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his last respects to the singer at the cremation ground.

How Did Zubeen Garg Die

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, revealed that he died after suffering a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island. She stated that Zubeen, accompanied by associates including his drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and manager Siddhartha Sharma, wore a life jacket during his first swim.

However, during a second swim, he suffered a seizure and was later pronounced dead at Singapore General Hospital at 2:30 pm.