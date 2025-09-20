Zubeen Garg Death: Ya Ali Singer's LAST Video Shows Him Jumping Into Sea In Singapore Moments Before Tragic End

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore, leaving the entire music industry in shock. He had travelled to the country to perform at the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to take the stage on September 20. According to reports, Garg was pulled out of the sea by Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite intensive medical care, doctors were unable to revive him.
Zubeen Garg's Last Video Shows Him Jumping Into Sea
Now, his last video has surfaced on social media, showing him jumping into the sea while wearing a life jacket and enjoying his time. However, he allegedly returned to the boat, removed his life jacket, and jumped in again, tragically losing his life.
Check out the video:
Zubeen Garg's Last Performance At Restaurant
Another video of Zubeen Garg surfaced online, showing him smiling and singing at a restaurant just a day before his tragic death. The clip, taken at a local eatery, captured him enjoying the moment alongside another performer.
In the clip, the Assamese singer was seen taking over the stage with his soulful rendition of Tears in Heaven, leaving fans deeply moved in light of his sudden passing.
Zubeen Garg is survived by his wife, fashion designer Garima Saikia Garg.