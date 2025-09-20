 Zubeen Garg Death: Ya Ali Singer's LAST Video Shows Him Jumping Into Sea In Singapore Moments Before Tragic End
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentZubeen Garg Death: Ya Ali Singer's LAST Video Shows Him Jumping Into Sea In Singapore Moments Before Tragic End

Zubeen Garg Death: Ya Ali Singer's LAST Video Shows Him Jumping Into Sea In Singapore Moments Before Tragic End

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, died in Singapore after a scuba diving accident ahead of his North East Festival performance. Reports say he was pulled from the sea but couldn’t be revived. His last video shows him joyfully jumping into the sea with a life jacket, returning to the boat, removing it, and tragically jumping again.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
article-image

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 following a scuba diving accident in Singapore, leaving the entire music industry in shock. He had travelled to the country to perform at the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to take the stage on September 20. According to reports, Garg was pulled out of the sea by Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite intensive medical care, doctors were unable to revive him.

Zubeen Garg's Last Video Shows Him Jumping Into Sea

Now, his last video has surfaced on social media, showing him jumping into the sea while wearing a life jacket and enjoying his time. However, he allegedly returned to the boat, removed his life jacket, and jumped in again, tragically losing his life.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Tips With Oman Players After Team India Wins The Match By 21 Runs
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Tips With Oman Players After Team India Wins The Match By 21 Runs
'Valuable People Only For America': Trump Announces USD 100,000 Annual H1-B Visa Fee In Latest Move To Crack Down On Immigration
'Valuable People Only For America': Trump Announces USD 100,000 Annual H1-B Visa Fee In Latest Move To Crack Down On Immigration
Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Light To Moderate Rains Today; IMD Forecasts Wet Spell For Coming Days
Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Light To Moderate Rains Today; IMD Forecasts Wet Spell For Coming Days
Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 4 For Violating Pigeon-Feeding Ban
Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 4 For Violating Pigeon-Feeding Ban

Zubeen Garg's Last Performance At Restaurant

Another video of Zubeen Garg surfaced online, showing him smiling and singing at a restaurant just a day before his tragic death. The clip, taken at a local eatery, captured him enjoying the moment alongside another performer.

In the clip, the Assamese singer was seen taking over the stage with his soulful rendition of Tears in Heaven, leaving fans deeply moved in light of his sudden passing.

Zubeen Garg is survived by his wife, fashion designer Garima Saikia Garg.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zubeen Garg Death: Ya Ali Singer's LAST Video Shows Him Jumping Into Sea In Singapore Moments Before...

Zubeen Garg Death: Ya Ali Singer's LAST Video Shows Him Jumping Into Sea In Singapore Moments Before...

Jr NTR Injured During Ad Shoot In Hyderabad, Advised Rest For Couple Of Weeks

Jr NTR Injured During Ad Shoot In Hyderabad, Advised Rest For Couple Of Weeks

Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Here Are Precautions That Could Save Lives

Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Here Are Precautions That Could Save Lives

Zubeen Garg Death: Fans Cry On Streets, Businesses Shut For 24 Hours In Assam's Biswanath To Mourn...

Zubeen Garg Death: Fans Cry On Streets, Businesses Shut For 24 Hours In Assam's Biswanath To Mourn...

Homebound At Oscars 2026: When & Where To Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's Film On OTT

Homebound At Oscars 2026: When & Where To Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's Film On OTT