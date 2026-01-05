'Prabhas Doesn't Want Anyone To Treat Him Like A Superstar': Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab Praise The Raja Saab Co-Star At Mumbai Event

The makers of The Raja Saab hosted a special event in Mumbai on Monday to launch the song Nache Nache. While Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt and director Maruthi missed the event, it was attended by Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab, along with producer TG Vishwa Prasad.

During the event, the actors opened up about their experience of working on the film and what can the audience expect from the upcoming horror fantasy.

Speaking about working with Prabhas, Boman Irani said, "He has got this larger-than-life aura about himself so we expect that his behaviour will also be like a superstar. But it is not. With every single person on set, he talks like a young boy. There's something very boyish about him. He enjoys his super stardom but he doesn't put it in your face. He doesn't want you to treat him like a superstar."

Zarina Wahab echoed similar sentiments. Praising Prabhas, whose grandmother she will be seen playing in The Raja Saab, she said, "I used to wonder why people call him 'darling'. So one day I asked him 'What is the meaning of beautiful?' He said 'khubsoorat' in Telugu. Then I asked him what is the meaning of happiness. He replied. I then asked him the meaning of darling. He said, 'Darling ka matlab pyaara.' Maine kaha 'Nahi, darling matlab Prabhas'."

Niddhi Agerwal opened up what was most challenging for her while shooting the film. "Since a lot of things in the film are VFX, I had to imagine a lot of things. There's nothing in front of you but you have to imagine. So that was challenging. But other than that, this was my most fun shoot," she revealed.

On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan stated that when she first received the call from the makers of The Raja Saab, she thought she was getting scammed. Recalling the incident, she said, "I actually thought it was a scam call. They said it is for a film with Prabhas. That time, I knew Kalki 2898 AD was being made with Deepika Padukone and other one was Salaar but the shoot of the film had already begun. I Googled but couldn't find any other upcoming Prabhas film so I thought it was a scam call. But then they called me to Hyderabad and later I was convinced they are really making a film and wanted me as the leading lady opposite Prabhas."

Revealing what she cherished the most while shooting for The Raja Saab, Riddhi Kumar said, "One of the best times we've had was while filming Nache Nache because all of us were together in Greece. We used to sit, chill, eat and practice dance together. I felt connected and this is my personal favourite song."

Directed and written by Maruthi, and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainmen, the film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, on January 9.