 Is Prabhas' The Raja Saab Getting Postponed From Its 2026 Release? Makers Urge Fans To 'Ignore All The Rumours'
The makers of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab have dismissed rumours on social media suggesting a delay in the film’s release, confirming it remains slated for January 9, 2026. “All such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless," the makers clarified, assuring that every department is working in sync to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab have denied the rumours circulating on social media claiming that the film’s release might be postponed, clarifying that it is still slated for a 2026 release and urging fans to "ignore all the rumours." On Monday, November 4, the production issued a statement in which it made it clear that there was no truth in such rumours and that the film was all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2025.

The Raja Saab Release Postponed?

The statement read,  "In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026 as officially announced. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay."

'Ignore All The Rumours & Enjoy The Euphoria'

The makers further stated that every department is working in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. They also urged fans to enjoy the euphoria and excitement that The Raja Saab will bring.

"This larger-than-life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe. Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business.

For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas' first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The Raja Saab also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in the lead.

