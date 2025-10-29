After Ranbir Kapoor's Nude Scene In Animal, Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Planning A Similar One With Prabhas In Spirit?

A few days ago, on Prabhas' 46th birthday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled an intriguing "sound story," an audio teaser of his much-awaited film Spirit, released in five Indian languages, giving fans a first glimpse into the film’s intense world. Prabhas plays a former IPS officer and academy topper who lands in prison under the supervision of Prakash Raj.

Prabhas To Go Nude For Spirit?

Now, according to a report in Great Andhra, Prabhas is set to go nude for Spirit, after the audio teaser hinted at a bold prison sequence. In the recent audio teaser, Prakash, who plays the jail superintendent, can be heard in his commanding voice ordering that the inmate, played by Prabhas, be stripped inside the prison. "Saare kapde utaro aur bhejo isko medical tests ke liye."

This dialogue from Prakash is more than just a hint, it strongly suggests that Prabhas might go nude for the film.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Earlier, in Sandeep’s 2023 hit film Animal, Ranbir had performed a nude scene that became one of the most talked-about moments in the movie. Soon after reports of Prabhas going nude for Spirit went viral, netizens drew comparisons to Animal.

About Spirit

The cast of Spirit has also been revealed along with the audio teaser. Alongside Prabhas, the film will feature Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi. Prabhas is set to portray a fierce cop, while Triptii plays his love interest - a role that was earlier offered to Deepika Padukone.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy and Animal, Spirit promises to blend raw emotion and action. The much-anticipated film is slated for a 2026 release.