OTT Releases This Week: From Tron Ares To De De Pyaar De 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | January 08, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
De De Pyaar De 2 explores the unconventional relationship between a mature man and a younger woman, while addressing family dynamics, societal perceptions, and emotional challenges. It is streaming on Netflix.
Freedom at Midnight is set between August 1946 and January 1948 and explores India's final journey toward independence. Season 2 of the series is streaming on SonyLIV.
Tron: Ares follows an advanced AI soldier named Ares, designed by the nefarious Julian Dillinger, who is dispatched into the real world to acquire a potent "Permanence Code" from competitor ENCOM. The film is streaming on JioHotstar.
Weapons revolves around a small town thrown into turmoil after 17 elementary school children disappear overnight, leaving just one, Alex, behind. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
His & Hers is a crime thriller series centered around a detective named Jack Harper, who is assigned to investigate a mysterious murder case. His life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers that his estranged wife has been killed, and he is tasked with solving the case. It is streaming on Netflix.
A Thousand Blows tells the story of two Jamaican pals, Hezekiah and Alec, who land in East London during the 1880s and become entangled in the brutal realm of unlawful bare-knuckle boxing and crime. A Thousand Blows Season 2 is streaming on JioHotstar.
