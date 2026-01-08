Splitsvilla 16: Roadies Fame Rohit Singh Reveals Why He Wasn't Called For Auditions Of Karan Kundrra & Sunny Leone's Show, 'Mai To Jana Chahta Tha'

Splitsvilla 16 | Instagram/MTV

Splitsvilla Season 16 is just around the corner, and several names, both confirmed and unconfirmed, are already being discussed as potential contestants. However, one name that fans were expecting but won’t be seeing on the show is MTV Roadies: Double Cross finalist Rohit Singh. In a recent YouTube vlog, Rohit revealed why he wasn’t called for the auditions of Splitsvilla 16.

Why Rohit Singh Didn't Go To Splitsvilla 16?

Rohit recently uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel titled "Why i didn’t go to SPLITSVILLA?" Explaining why he didn't go to Splitsvilla 16, Rohit said, "Mai to jana chahta tha, lekin waha se kuch aaya hi nahi, Na audition ke liye aaya na audition ke liye bulaya mujhe (I wanted to go, but nothing has come from there)." He further claimed that he had heard rumours that the Splitsvilla team does not take Roadies contestants. However, when he asked previous season contestants, Rohit found out that the Splitsvilla team contacts everyone for auditions and decides who will participate based on their performance.

Rohit also mentioned that he learned about certain factors that may have led to him not being considered for Splitsvilla Season 16. He explained, "Jab Splits aane wala tha, use ek mahine Pehle tak mai ek relationship me tha, but genuinely mera use pehle hi breakup ho chuka tha, jab audition aane wale th use pehle hi mera breakup ho gaya tha." For context, Splitsvilla is a show where single contestants find their match. Therefore, Rohit being in a relationship at the time might have been a reason for the makers to not consider him.

"Maybe next year mai tum sab ko Splits me dikhu," Rohit said optimistically. Reacting to his vlog, a user wrote on a Reddit thread titled "Rohit deserved to be in this season more than Gullu! (sic)" Another user commented, "I think he might come next season. He was one of the makers fav in Roadies last year."