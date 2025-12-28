De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet's Film Online?

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Date Locked |

The much-awaited romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 is finally gearing up for its digital premiere, much to the excitement of fans. Starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, the sequel continues the light-hearted yet meaningful love story that struck a chord with audiences in the first film. With its OTT release date now locked, viewers are eager to know when and where they can stream the film online.

De De Pyaar De 2: Streaming details

According to reports, the anticipated film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from January 9, 2025. The film explores themes of age-gap relationships, generational gaps in love, patriarchal double standards, parental acceptance, and female empowerment.

Plot

De De Pyaar De 2 explores the unconventional relationship between a mature man and a younger woman, while addressing family dynamics, societal perceptions, and emotional challenges. Ajay Devgn reprises his role with his signature charm, while Rakul Preet Singh returns as the confident and free-spirited love interest. The sequel promises more humour, heartfelt moments, and relatable conflicts that made the first part a success.

Cast and characters

The film features Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra, R. Madhavan as Rakesh Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh as Aisha Khurana, Jaaved Jaaferi as Raunak Molta, Meezaan Jafri as Aditya, Gautami Kapoor as Anju Khurana, Ishita Dutta as Kittu Chaudhary, Tarun Gehlot as Rohan Chaudhary, Sanjeev Seth as Kittu's father, Gracy Goswami as Tia, Jyoti Gauba as Aditya's mother, Sameer Malhotra as Aditya's father, and Ekavali Khanna as Anita, among others. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma. It is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under the banner of T-Series and Luv Films.