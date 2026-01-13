Makar Sankranti 2026: Rani Mukerji Starts Promotions Of Mardaani 3; Celebrates Kite Flying Festival In Ahmedabad - Watch Video

Rani Mukerji | Instagram

After her amazing performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and winning a National Award for it, Rani Mukerji, is all set to be back on the big screens with Mardaani 3. The trailer of the film was released on Monday, and it received a good response from the audience. Now, Rani has started the promotions of Mardaani 3, and the first city that she has visited is, Ahmedabad.

Rani celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad, and was seen with a huge kite written Mardaani 3 on it. At the event, Rani says, "Main bahot khush ho Ahmedabad aayi ho. Mardaani 3 ke promotions main yaha se shuru kar rahi ho aur bahut hie auspicious ground hai, auspicious mauka hai Makar Sankranti ka. Mujhe bahut khushi hui Mardaani ka kite aasmaan mein lehrate huye (I am very happy that I have come to Ahmedabad. I am starting the promotions of Mardaani 3 from here, and this is a very auspicious ground, it is an auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. I am very happy to see Mardaani's kite flying in the sky)."

Mardaani 3 Trailer

The trailer of Mardaani 3 was released on Tuesday. The film once again deals with a serious issue, and this time, Rani aka Shivani Shivaji Roy will be facing a menacing female villain named Amma (Mallika Prasad).

Prasad's performance in the trailer has become the talk of the town. While talking about the response that she has received, the actress said, "The response to the Mardaani 3 trailer has been overwhelming, and I am truly humbled by the curiosity and excitement Amma has already sparked. To everyone who has sent messages, shared their reactions, or embraced the intensity of the trailer—thank you. Your energy fuels us. I cannot wait for audiences to step into Amma’s world, to meet her in all her contradictions, and to experience the fire that drives her. She is not what she seems… and that’s where her power lies."

Mardaani 3 Release Date

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is slated to release on January 30, 2026.