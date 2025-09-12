'Horrible, Insensitive': Kangana Ranaut Slams Bihar Congress For Posting AI Video Mocking PM Modi & His Mother Heeraben, Demands Action

Bollywood actress-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the Congress party for sharing an AI-generated video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that seemingly depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben, in a staged, dream-like interaction.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday (September 12), Kangana wrote, "Most horrible and insensitive thing anyone can do is to distort and exploit their opponent's deceased parent's perception via Al films. Congress has yet again humiliated @narendramodi ji's mother Heera Modi ji by stealing her personality in a violating Al video where they made her endorse congress party for upcoming Bihar elections."

"No one should be allowed to steal anybody's identity or personality rights, especially of those who are not in this world. Their image and over all perception and reputation is most vulnerable, they must be protected. It's wrong on every level and judiciary must take action," Kangana mentioned, further slamming the party.

Controversial AI-generated video

Kangana's post comes in the wake of sharp criticism from the BJP, which denounced the act as "disgusting" and an insult to all mothers and sisters of the nation. On the other hand, the Bihar Congress unit has initiated an internal inquiry into the controversial video.

The video, shared without naming anyone, showed a character resembling PM Modi as he prepares for bed, saying, "I'm done with today's 'vote chori', let's get a good night's sleep now."

As he drifts off, a woman resembling his mother appears in his dream and rebukes him for using her name for political mileage. She then asks, "How far are you willing to fall when it comes to politics?" - a question that jolts the character awake.

The post on X was captioned in Hindi, "Ma appears in Sahab's dreams. Watch the interesting dialogue."

The PM's mother passed away on December 30, 2022, in Ahmedabad.