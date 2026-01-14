'House Feels Empty Without Your Laughter': Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur Sanon & Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben; Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures

Kriti Sanon / Nupur Sanon / Stebin Ben | Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben, got married in Udaipur on January 11, 2026. The Cocktail 2 actress, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures from the wedding, and also penned an emotional note for her sister, and brother-in-law.

Kriti wrote, "Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in.. My little one is married! 🥹❤️ From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen 🥹 My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.."

The actress further wrote, "@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me.❤️ Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories 🥹🧿 Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love. ❤️ She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really “Giving her away”, so Welcome to the Sanon family 😜😘❤️🤗 P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter 😢, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now.. ❤️😘 Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back! (sic)."

Stebin Ben's Sweet Reply To His Saali

Replying in the comments, Stebin wrote, "Aww Krits 🥹 Love ya so much ❤️❤️ (sic)."

When Will Kriti Sanon Get Married?

After Nupur's wedding, we are sure fans of Kriti are keen to know when she will get married. The actress is dating Kabir Bahia, and even he attended the wedding.