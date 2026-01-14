Anupamaa Written Update, January 14: Kothari & Shah Family Celebrate Makar Sankranti

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 14: Today's episode of Anupamaa starts with the Shah family preparing to welcome Prarthana's baby. They worry that if anything goes wrong, the Kotharis will blame them. Prarthana apologizes for troubling them, while Anupama suggests that she shouldn’t break her relationship with her father. As everyone urges Anupama to stay and celebrate Makar Sankranti, she initially hesitates but eventually agrees.

On the other hand, Motiba scolds Khyati for supporting Prarthana and Raja in their decision to go with Anupama. Gautam, meanwhile, lashes out in anger, saying that he will do everything to keep Prarthana, claiming her as his own, even at the expense of Prarthana, Anupama, or anyone else. Hearing this, Parag slaps Gautam, telling him that he shouldn’t forget he is a father too and that he cannot let Gautam trouble his daughter.

Parag declares that he will bring his daughter and her upcoming baby to the Kothari house, and no one will be able to stop him on that day.

Meanwhile, Prem and Rahi end up arguing over whether Parag or Anupama is right. Their fight concludes with both expressing gratitude for having each other. They then discuss naming their child as they plan for Prarthana's upcoming baby.

The next day, both the Kothari and Shah families are seen celebrating Makar Sankranti. Everyone in the Kothari house appreciates Rahi's decorations. As Mahi continues to demean Rahi, Prerna steps in to support her new friend.

Later in the episode, Anupama and her family celebrate Makar Sankranti in a unique way. They complete the aarti by playing the flute, then go kite-flying. Paritosh proudly announces that he has printed his company's name on the kite so everyone can see it. This prompts everyone to joke that only birds, not humans, will see it.

Continue watching Anupamaa new episdoes every day on Star Plus at 10 pm on Star Plus. The episodes are also available to stream on Jio Hotstar.