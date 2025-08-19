'She Got Extremely Angry': Kangana Ranaut Recalls Mom Throwing Away Her Dollhouse As Her Periods Were Delayed, Recalls 'Horrifying' First Period

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently opened up on growing up in a patriarchal family and narrated how her mother was furious when she did not get her periods around the time her friends got it. She also recalled her first period, and how she was horrified but her mother was the happiest.

During a chat with Hauterrfly, Kangana shared, "All my friends got their periods between classes 6 and 9, and I was still waiting. This worried my mother. At the time, I was obsessed with my dollhouse. One day, my mom got extremely angry: ‘Already her period is delayed, and she is still obsessed with her dolls.’ She threw them away, thinking they were the reason for the delay."

She went on to say, "One day, I woke up and everything around me had blood on it. I was horrified, while my mother was happy that I had finally started menstruating."

Kangana also revealed that her parents' firstborn was a baby boy who died 10 days after his birth. The actress shared that the entire family was devastated by the incident, and believed that the baby died due to the negligence of the hospital.

"After that, my grandmother took over and declared that none of us would be born in a hospital. After this incident, my mother conceived three more times and my aunt twice, and all of us were born in the same house, in the same room. Hospitals were banned for us," she said.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film, Emergency, in which she played the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film tanked at the box office, but the actress was praised for her performance.