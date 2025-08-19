 'She Got Extremely Angry': Kangana Ranaut Recalls Mom Throwing Away Her Dollhouse As Her Periods Were Delayed, Recalls 'Horrifying' First Period
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'She Got Extremely Angry': Kangana Ranaut Recalls Mom Throwing Away Her Dollhouse As Her Periods Were Delayed, Recalls 'Horrifying' First Period

'She Got Extremely Angry': Kangana Ranaut Recalls Mom Throwing Away Her Dollhouse As Her Periods Were Delayed, Recalls 'Horrifying' First Period

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently opened up on growing up in a patriarchal family and narrated how her mother was furious when she did not get her periods around the time her friends got it. "At the time, I was obsessed with my dollhouse. One day, my mom got extremely angry...She threw the dolls away, thinking they were the reason for the delay," she shared.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently opened up on growing up in a patriarchal family and narrated how her mother was furious when she did not get her periods around the time her friends got it. She also recalled her first period, and how she was horrified but her mother was the happiest.

During a chat with Hauterrfly, Kangana shared, "All my friends got their periods between classes 6 and 9, and I was still waiting. This worried my mother. At the time, I was obsessed with my dollhouse. One day, my mom got extremely angry: ‘Already her period is delayed, and she is still obsessed with her dolls.’ She threw them away, thinking they were the reason for the delay."

She went on to say, "One day, I woke up and everything around me had blood on it. I was horrified, while my mother was happy that I had finally started menstruating."

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut On Challenges Of Managing Periods As An MP & Lack Of Washrooms: 'We Travel For 12...
article-image

Kangana also revealed that her parents' firstborn was a baby boy who died 10 days after his birth. The actress shared that the entire family was devastated by the incident, and believed that the baby died due to the negligence of the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

"After that, my grandmother took over and declared that none of us would be born in a hospital. After this incident, my mother conceived three more times and my aunt twice, and all of us were born in the same house, in the same room. Hospitals were banned for us," she said.

Read Also
'She Looks Like A Fighting Cock': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's Viral Video Of Getting...
article-image

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film, Emergency, in which she played the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film tanked at the box office, but the actress was praised for her performance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay