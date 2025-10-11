Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 11 Written Update: Noina Tries To Spoil Tulsi & Mihir's Karwa Chauth Celebration

In the latest episode of Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Saturday, October 11), Noina feels hurt because Mihir forgets her birthday. Upset, she decides not to celebrate it and asks her sister to invite him home. Her sister explains that it’s Karwa Chauth, and Mihir will be celebrating the festival with Tulsi, so he won’t be able to come for her birthday. Noina admits she knows what she’s doing is wrong, but says she will still fight for Mihir’s love.

Noina’s sister visits Mihir at his office to invite him to the birthday celebration. Mihir apologises, admitting that he forgot Noina’s birthday. Feeling bad, he agrees to attend the party. However, he suddenly remembers that it’s Karwa Chauth and he needs to be home with Tulsi. He tells her that he’ll first go home, and once Tulsi finishes her puja and breaks her fast, he’ll head to Noina’s party.

However, Noina doesn’t want Mihir to meet Tulsi before spending time with her. She wants Mihir to give all his attention to her and make her a priority. Noina wonders what will happen if Mihir does go to Tulsi first. She says that she will have to do something so that Tulsi gets upset with Mihir, allowing him to come to her instead.

Noina asks her jeweller to deliver her necklace to Shanti Niketan. She also has a letter written on it, pretending it’s from Mihir. Seeing this, Tulsi and Shobha feel deeply hurt. Shobha says that Mihir shouldn’t have done this - that on Karwa Chauth, the gift should have been for Tulsi, not Noina.

Noina believes that the necklace will create a scene between Tulsi and Mihir at Shanti Niketan, and that Mihir will come straight to her.

Vrinda waits at the bus stop, but when no bus arrives, her fiancé Suhas offers her a lift on his bike. She sits behind him, and Suhas tells her to hold on to him properly and be comfortable, reminding her that they’re going to be married soon.

Then Suhas forcefully insists that Vrinda should observe the Karwa Chauth fast. When she refuses, he starts riding the bike recklessly to scare her. Frightened, Vrinda finally agrees to keep the fast. Suhas then takes away her tiffin and water bottle as well.

Vrinda feels dizzy and collapses at the office. Angad helps her up and gives her water to drink. At that moment, Malti secretly records a video of them. Afterward, Angad supports Vrinda and guides her safely back to her desk.

Malti shows the video to Pari, who then starts planning something against Vrinda.