'I Had A Hearty Laugh': Smriti Irani Reacts To Fake News About Her Z+ Security On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Set In Mumbai

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani recently addressed rumours about shooting Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in Mumbai with high-level security. She dismissed reports of Z+ security during her appearances on set.

In an interview with Mashable, she recounted how the news had initially left her baffled and amused. "I was really surprised when this news about me was circulated - that I would be shooting under Z security, with tight protection. I had a hearty laugh," Irani said.

She went on to describe a humourous incident on set when the Mashable team visited her for interview. "The umbrella guy suddenly appeared with an umbrella near me. Apparently, the production team thought that showing some grandeur was necessary. I was like, 'What is happening? Nothing like this has happened to me before'," she added.

For the unawares, before the first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 aired, a May 2025 report in India Forums had claimed that the actress got Z Plus security on the sets.

A source told the portal that there are security protocols on the sets that mobile phones will be taped. ''The mobile phones of everyone on the sets, excluding Amar (Upadhyay) sir, Smriti ma'am and Ektaa (Kapoor) ma'am will be taped. Everyone will be barred from using their mobile phones. Smriti is also shooting with Z Plus security, and everyone on the sets will have to adhere to the strict security protocols laid," the report had quoted the source.

Smriti Irani rose to fame as an actress with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show started in 2000 and ended in 2008. The second season of the show began on July 29.

In 2003, she joined the BJP as a karyakarta and that started her political career. From 2014 to 2016, she was the Union Minister for Human Resource Development. Later, she became the Union Minister for Textiles (2016 to 2021).

She also served as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting from 2017 to 2018, and in 2019 was appointed as Union Minister for Women and Child Development.