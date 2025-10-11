 Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Mumbai Home On 83rd Birthday; Watch Video
Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took time out to personally greet his fans outside his Mumbai residence on Saturday evening. On October 11, he celebrated his 83rd birthday in a warm and intimate manner with his family in Mumbai.

Several videos have surfaced online showing the megastar stepping out of his Juhu bungalow to meet fans who had been waiting patiently for hours. Bachchan waved and thanked them with folded hands for their birthday wishes.

In one of the videos, the actor is also seen distributing gifts to some of his well-wishers.

Meanwhile, social media platforms are flooded with birthday messages for the actor, with fans and Bollywood celebrities alike sharing their love and admiration. The actor, known for his towering presence both on and off-screen, continues to inspire generations with his charm, humility, and career.

article-image

Earlier today, admirers dressed as his iconic characters from films like Coolie and Yaarana, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved movie star on his birthday.

Fans were also seen dancing to Big B's popular songs and singing on the streets outside his Mumbai residence. They celebrated his birthday further by cutting a cake in his honour.

Some of his Big B's fans also showed off the tattoo of the' actor on their hands, while others wore t-shirts with his image.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently hosting season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in Section 84, alongside Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee, and has upcoming projects including the second installments of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

