 Shilpa Shirodkar Reveals She 'Secretly' Wanted To Marry Amitabh Bachchan, Pens Heartfelt Note On His 83rd Birthday
Actress Shilpa Shirodkar revealed she once secretly wished to marry Amitabh Bachchan. On Big B's 83rd birthday, she shared an Instagram note, praising him and wrote, "To the man I secretly wanted to marry when I was a fan..." The actress recently appeared on Bigg Boss 18, where her bond with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian D'sena grabbed attention.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who was once at the peak of her film career, took a 13-year hiatus from show business to focus on her family life. Recently, she was seen on Bigg Boss 18, where her bond with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian D'sena became one of the most talked-about moments of the show. On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Saturday, October 11, she penned a heartfelt note for him, revealing how she had 'secretly' wished to marry him.

Shilpa Shirodkar Reveals She 'Secretly' Wanted To Marry Big B

Shilpa took to Instagram to share two stills from the movie Khuda Gawah, in which she starred alongside Big B and Sridevi. "To the man I secretly wanted to marry when I was a fan, and the man who taught me so much as a co-star! Wishing a fantastic birthday to Amit ji! May you continue to light up our screens for many more years! @amitabhbachchan," she wrote.

About Khuda Gawah

Khuda Gawah, released in 1992 was directed by Mukul S. Anand.

The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi in a dual role, Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles.

Shilpa has also collaborated with Big B in the 1991 film Hum. Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the film stars the icon alongside names such as Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan.

The film was an inspiration for the 1995 Tamil film Baashha.

Shilpa Shirodkar Work Front

The actress will be seen next in the Telugu film Jatadhara, where she will play the character of Shobha.

The film also stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha. Jatadhara, backed by Zee Studios and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, is slated to hit screens soon.

