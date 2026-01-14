Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 14: Abhira's Birthday Plans For Maira Get Overshadowed By Meher

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 14: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira telling Dadi Sa that she has made a cake for her daughter and is also planning a magic show. Dadi Sa expresses her joy, saying that her dream of being together with Maira has finally come true, and she believes everything will be alright. As Abhira brings the cake for Maira, she gets emotional, and Vani also becomes sentimental, remembering her own parents.

Later, Meher and her father arrive at the party with a huge castle-shaped cake. This angers Abhira, and she quickly hides Vani. Seeing Meher’s cake, Maira gets excited and accidentally knocks over Abhira’s cake. Maira becomes even more thrilled when she sees the gifts Meher has brought. While the family praises the castle cake, Abhira picks up her fallen cake with Vani’s help, who also wipes away her tears.

When Armaan asks Abhira to meet Meher, she becomes upset and questions why he invited them. Armaan then asks why she has so much problem with the Mittals and what mistakes they have done. Recalling Vidya’s advice in a flashback, that Armaan learning the truth would break his heart, Abhira explains that she got angry because her cake was ruined due to their arrival.

Meher asks Armaan if Abhira was upset with her, and he dismissively brushes it off. Abhira hides Vani in her room and comes downstairs, saying she couldn’t miss her daughter’s birthday because of anyone. Armaan requests her not to create a scene, as it is Maira’s special day.

Though Maira cuts Meher’s cake, Armaan ensures everyone gets a piece of Abhira’s cake. Maira apologizes to her mother, and Armaan praises Abhira, saying that in front of her cake, everything else pales.

The episode ends with Abhira, Armaan, and Maira celebrating together. In the promo, Armaan asks where Vani is. Abhira replies that she is in her room, feeling uncomfortable seeing so many people. Later, Vani gets frightened after hearing the sound of a short-circuit.