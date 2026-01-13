Celina Jaitly Reveals Husband Peter Haag Served Divorce Notice On 15th Wedding Anniversary: 'My Entire World Was Snatched From Me'

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly made a personal revelation on social media, alleging that she was served divorce papers by her husband under the guise of collecting a gift for their 15th wedding anniversary. She also opened up about her alleged abuse, separation from her children, and the legal struggles she claims to be facing.

In a long and emotional note on Tuesday (January 13), Celina said that in early September, her husband Peter Haag took her to a local post office claiming that an anniversary gift had arrived for her. “I was served a divorce notice on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary,” she wrote, adding that she was driven to the post office by him, only to be handed the legal notice instead.

The actress described the incident as part of a larger pattern of what she termed “systematic oppression and abuse.”

Celina revealed that on October 11, 2025, at around 1 am, she left Austria with the help of neighbours, stating that she had no choice but to flee the country to protect her dignity, her children, and her brother. She said she returned to India with very little money and was forced to rebuild her life from scratch.

Celina further claimed that despite a joint custody arrangement and an existing order from the Austrian Family Court, she is currently being denied all communication with her three children. “I am heartbroken,” she wrote, alleging repeated interference in her access to them and accusing unnamed parties of manipulating and intimidating the children against her.

The actress also spoke about legal challenges in India, saying she had to approach the court just to enter her own house - a property she purchased in 2004, years before her marriage - which she claims her husband is now trying to assert rights over. She added that she had to take a significant loan to manage mounting legal expenses.

Following the divorce notice, Celina said she repeatedly attempted to seek an amicable separation in good faith, prioritising the welfare of the children. However, she alleged that these efforts were met with demands related to her premarital assets and conditions that would have stripped her of her freedom and dignity even after divorce.

“Overnight, I was required to justify my role as a mother, despite being their primary caregiver,” Celina wrote, adding that her entire world changed in a single moment.

Concluding her post, Celina addressed others who have reached out to her with similar experiences, assuring them they are not alone.

Celina filed a case against Peter under the Domestic Violence Act, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. According to ANI, the actor has sought damages of Rs 50 crore, along with additional compensation for loss of income and property.

Celina married Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2011. The couple has three sons - twin boys Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. They had another son, Shamsher, who passed away earlier due to a heart condition.