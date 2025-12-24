 Celina Jaitly Gets Emotional As She Spends First Christmas Away From Sons Amid Divorce & Domestic Abuse Case Against Husband Peter Haag
Celina Jaitly has filed a case against her husband, Peter, under the Domestic Violence Act, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. According to ANI, the actor has sought damages of Rs 50 crore, along with additional compensation for loss of income and property

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly penned an emotional note on social media as she marked her first Christmas away from her children amid an ongoing divorce and domestic abuse case against her husband, Peter Haag. The Apna Sapna Money Money actress shared a throwback photo with her sons and expressed the pain of being separated from them during the festive season.

Calling her children “the pieces of my heart,” Celina wrote that love does not fade with distance, but “aches louder” when families are kept apart. Addressing her sons, Winston, Viraaj and Arthur, she revealed that in over a decade of motherhood, this was the first time she had spent Christmas without them.

“In 13 years, and eight years for Atu, I have never spent a Christmas without you,” she wrote, adding that despite the pain and sorrow she has endured, she would relive everything again if it meant being with her children.

Celina recalled cherished memories of baking cookies, cooking pani puri and aloo parathas, helping with homework, building snowmen, feeding their pet bunny, and spending quiet winter nights together.

She also shared the anguish of not being able to even speak to her sons during Christmas. “I cannot believe that I do not get to even speak to you or hear your voices this Christmas. How broken is that for us,” she wrote, adding that she hopes her children will one day understand why this separation happened.

article-image

In a poignant closing note, Celina said she had sent her “everlasting love and blessings” to her sons in Austria through Santa Claus, hoping he would keep circling their home “until I find my way back to you.”

Celina married Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2011. The couple has three sons - twin boys Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. They had another son, Shamsher, who passed away earlier due to a heart condition.

