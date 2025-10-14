'Crucial For Stopping Tribal Conversion': Kangana Ranaut Praises Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1

Instagram: Kangana Ranaut / Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has become one of the biggest hits of the year. Many celebrities have praised the movie, and on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut also tweeted about the film. A netizen tweeted about how Kantara beautifully showcases Hinduism, and the connection of people with their local deities. Replying to the tweet, Kangana wrote that such films can be crucial for stopping tribal conversion as well.

The netizen tweeted, "What Kantara has shown is reality. Until I saw this movie, I wasn’t aware of South India, but believe me, everyone born in the Himalayas has felt and seen things beyond imagination. The Dev culture here is truly divine, and this movie beautifully shows the vastness of Hinduism and the deep connection people have with their local deities. Kudos to you @shetty_rishab sir for bringing such a marvellous project (sic)."

Kangana replied and wrote, "Very nice, such films can be crucial for stopping tribal conversion also (sic)."

Very nice, such films can be crucial for stopping tribal conversion also. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, and the film talks about the ancient roots of the Buta Kola ritual.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm. In 12 days, the film has minted Rs. 451.90 crore (all languages), and it will soon cross the Rs. 500 crore mark.

The movie is already a blockbuster, as reportedly it was made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore. While it is originally a Kannada movie, the Hindi dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 has collected the highest till now. In 12 days, the Hindi version has minted around Rs. 147-148 crore, which is an excellent amount.

The first instalment of Kantara was released in 2022, and at the end of Kantara 2, the makers have also announced Kantara 3. So, let's wait and watch when we will get to watch the third part on the big screens.