Bigg Boss 19 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More's EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'My Opinion Was That Gaurav Khanna Should Win ' - Watch Video

Bigg Boss 19 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More | X (Twitter)

Stand-up comedian Pranit More made it to the top 3 of Bigg Boss 19, but couldn't win the show, and became the second runner-up. The Free Press Journal spoke to him about his journey in the reality show, not winning the trophy, and more...

While talking about his journey, Pranit told us, "I am feeling very good. When I signed this show, I didn't think my journey would be this far, and it would be so special. I never thought that people would support you so much. So I feel very proud."

Further talking about not winning the trophy, Pranit said, "When I reached the top 5, I thought that I had to win now, it would be fun. But Gaurav and I always used to talk that we both have to go in the top 2 and turn off the lights and leave the house. So when I reached the top 3 and came out, obviously, I felt bad. But I had an acceptance that my journey was up to here. And whatever support I got, people voted for me; I was very happy. After that, my opinion was that Gaurav should win now. And when Gaurav won, it was like Gaurav won, I won, it was the same for me. So I was very happy that Gaurav won."

Pranit More On People Saying That Gaurav Khanna Didn't Deserve To Win Bigg Boss 19

When Pranit was asked about people's opinion about Gaurav not being a deserving contestant to win the show, he said, "I think that the fans always want their favourite contestant to win, whom they are supporting. Just like I follow cricket, I always think that India should win. But it doesn't mean that if someone else wins, they are undeserving. Gaurav has done something in the show, and that's why his fans supported him. In the end, people who are watching the show can decide."

"There are some qualities in him that I have always liked. I think he took the stand in his own way. He was funny. He did his work in his own way. He was mature. That's why people used to think that he was playing on his back foot. But it's okay. In the end, I think such a person should win who can inspire people, and he can do that properly," he added.