Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'Dil Jeete Hai Isliye Show Jeeta Hoon!' - Watch Video

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna | X (Twitter)

Bigg Boss 19 winner was announced on Sunday, and the famous television actor Gaurav Khanna won the trophy. The Free Press Journal exclusively spoke to Gaurav about his victory, his journey in the house and more...

While talking about winning the trophy without going below the belt or using abusive language, Gaurav said, "I feel that a trophy cannot be won without winning hearts because this is a public voting show. If someone says that he has only won the trophy, then it would be dishonest. Because without winning hearts, you cannot lift this trophy. So I am very happy that, along with the trophy, I have made a place in people's hearts. And that is because they (audience) have related to me, and they have related to me in person. Not because I am acting or I am playing a character, which a lot of people inside the house tried to run a lot of narratives."

"They (contestants) pointed fingers at me, they put me down in a corner, thinking that I would retaliate, but they forgot that this was a marathon, and I knew when I had to run fast and when I had to run slow. So they lost their breath somewhere in between, but they forgot the stamina a real contender has. They made fun of me; it's their fault," he added.

Gaurav Khanna To People Who Would Question His Bigg Boss 19 Victory

When we asked Gaurav what he would like to tell the people who would say that he didn't do much in the BB19 house, but still won, the actor said, "I just want to say one thing to them that I was not there to please 15 people inside. I was there to please 150 crore people watching me, and somewhere I have made some mark, I have touched their hearts somewhere, and that's why they have voted for me. And they have voted for me consistently because these guys, these 15 chaps inside, were nominating me every week."

The Anupamaa actor further said, "So they were trying to push me out, but because of you (audience) guys, I was standing in front of them like a rock, and I was standing in a completely dignified manner. I didn't say anything bad to anyone, I didn't get into unnecessary topics, I didn't create unnecessary topics, I didn't break plates, I didn't wear jewellery, I didn't wear designer clothes, I was very normal. I think in a show like this, people want to see normal people, and when they see that a person is normal or is trying to be normal, then they connect with you. Dil jeete hai isliye show jeeta hoon!"

While Gaurav won the trophy, Farrhana Bhatt became the runner-up.