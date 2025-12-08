Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19's Title With ₹50 Lakh Prize Money; Farrhana Bhatt Finishes As Runner-Up

bigg boss | hotstar

Bigg Boss 19 winner has been announced. And, it is Gaurav Khanna. Farrhana Bhatt has reportedly been announced the runner-up of Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19's official page announces Gaurav Khanna as the winner of the season with caption, "Bigg Boss ke game mein ubhra jiska hunar, woh @gauravkhannaofficial ban gaye hai iss season ka winner!"

The winner will receive a prize of Rs. 50 lakh. In addition, Gaurav Khanna also won a car worth Rs. 14 lakh by completing a task inside the Bigg Boss house this season.

As Gaurav was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 19, fans started flooding the comment section, calling the show "Scripted." One commented, "0% Contribution aur yeh hai winner (sic)." Another called Gaurav to be "Undeserving winner real winner (sic)." Another claimed, "Ya or mc stan ak jasy thy show ma kuch kiya Nahi or jeet gaye (sic)."

Gaurav Khanna is a well known face of Indian television, known for Anupamaa, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Before entering Bigg Boss 19 house, Gaurav added Celebrity MasterChef India's win in his list. His journey on Bigg Boss 19 showcased his calm composure, strategic gameplay, and emotional intelligence, helping him secure the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh and a car.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 2 Finalists

The Top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 19 were- Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Amaal Mallik

The first contestant to be eliminated from the house was Amaal. Soon after his eviction, Tanya was evicted and later it was followed by Pranit's eviction. As Gaurav and Farrhana prepared to bid their final goodbye to the Bigg Boss house, Farrhana broke down in tears. Before the finalists exited, Bigg Boss reflected on their journey, highlighting their experiences and memorable moments throughout the season.