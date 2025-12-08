 'If Only I Could Go Back...': Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Completes 7 Years Of Its Release
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'If Only I Could Go Back...': Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Completes 7 Years Of Its Release

'If Only I Could Go Back...': Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Completes 7 Years Of Its Release

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath, which also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the film completed seven years of its release. Sara shared a heartfelt note about her debut the movie and also remembered Sushant.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Sara Ali Khan / Sushant Singh Rajput | Instagram

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath, which also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the film completed seven years of its release. Sara shared a heartfelt note about her debut the movie and also remembered Sushant.

She shared some pictures from the sets of Kedarnath, and wrote, "7 years to Kedarnath. If only I could go back to 2017… not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time. I miss it everyday. But I really am grateful for all that it gave me and all that it taught me. And honestly everytime i go back to my favourite valley it continues to give me, teach me, love me, nurture me and remind me of all that i have been given. My introduction to black coffee, the genesis of my love for trekking, the start of my moon obsession, true desire for the camera, gratitude to my audience and the realisation of my fondness for pahadi khana (sic)."

Sara Ali Khan Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput

She further thanked Sushant and wrote, "Thank you Sushant for introducing me to all of this. But mostly thank you for reminding me to always be curious and always try and learn."

FPJ Shorts
India's IT Layoff Storm: 7 Remote Jobs Poised To Weather Job Cuts Season
India's IT Layoff Storm: 7 Remote Jobs Poised To Weather Job Cuts Season
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Incentives, Major Stipend Hike For Resident Doctors
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Incentives, Major Stipend Hike For Resident Doctors
'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For First India Concert – WATCH
'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For First India Concert – WATCH
PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech
PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

Sara Ali Khan Thanks Team Kedarnath

The actress in her note further thanked the director Abhishek Kapoor, and other team members of the film. She wrote. "@gattukapoor i will always be grateful to you for this film, this journey and these memories. @kanika.d thank you for creating a world that i didn’t realise would become such an integral and sacred part of my world even today. @jehanhanda thank you being a genuine brother across all these years. 2017- Jai Bholenath (sic)."

Sara Ali Khan Movies

After making her debut with Kedarnath, Sara has done many films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sky Force, and others. She will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For...

'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For...

Malayalam Actor Assault Case: Kerala Court Convicts Dileep In 2017 Assault Case, Prime Accused...

Malayalam Actor Assault Case: Kerala Court Convicts Dileep In 2017 Assault Case, Prime Accused...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Exceptional Growth Over The...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Exceptional Growth Over The...

'If Only I Could Go Back...': Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Completes 7...

'If Only I Could Go Back...': Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Completes 7...

Dharmendra 90th Birth Anniversary: Esha Deol Pens An Emotional Note, 'I So Painfully Miss You...

Dharmendra 90th Birth Anniversary: Esha Deol Pens An Emotional Note, 'I So Painfully Miss You...