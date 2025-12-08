'If Only I Could Go Back...': Sara Ali Khan Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Completes 7 Years Of Its Release

Sara Ali Khan / Sushant Singh Rajput | Instagram

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath, which also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the film completed seven years of its release. Sara shared a heartfelt note about her debut the movie and also remembered Sushant.

She shared some pictures from the sets of Kedarnath, and wrote, "7 years to Kedarnath. If only I could go back to 2017… not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time. I miss it everyday. But I really am grateful for all that it gave me and all that it taught me. And honestly everytime i go back to my favourite valley it continues to give me, teach me, love me, nurture me and remind me of all that i have been given. My introduction to black coffee, the genesis of my love for trekking, the start of my moon obsession, true desire for the camera, gratitude to my audience and the realisation of my fondness for pahadi khana (sic)."

Sara Ali Khan Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput

She further thanked Sushant and wrote, "Thank you Sushant for introducing me to all of this. But mostly thank you for reminding me to always be curious and always try and learn."

Sara Ali Khan Thanks Team Kedarnath

The actress in her note further thanked the director Abhishek Kapoor, and other team members of the film. She wrote. "@gattukapoor i will always be grateful to you for this film, this journey and these memories. @kanika.d thank you for creating a world that i didn’t realise would become such an integral and sacred part of my world even today. @jehanhanda thank you being a genuine brother across all these years. 2017- Jai Bholenath (sic)."

Sara Ali Khan Movies

After making her debut with Kedarnath, Sara has done many films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sky Force, and others. She will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.