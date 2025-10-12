Kantara Chapter 1: Netizens SPOT Plastic Water Can In Rishab Shetty's Brahmakalasha Song, Compare It To Game Of Thrones' Starbucks Goof-Up

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 hit, has been earning widespread praise and has already crossed the Rs500 crore mark at the box office within its first week. However, amid all the acclaim, eagle-eyed fans noticed a surprising blooper in the Brahmakalasha song, a 20-litre plastic Bisleri can spotted during a community dining scene.

Plastic Water Can Spotted In Kantara Chapter 1 Song

The sight raised questions, as plastic use was virtually nonexistent in that era, with the movie set in the 4th century AD during the Kadamba dynasty. Several netizens even compared the goof-up to Game of Thrones' infamous Starbucks cup incident, when a single coffee cup from the global chain was mistakenly left on a table during a 2019 episode of the fantasy series.

Check it out:

Check out how netizens reacted:

A user joked, "I just learned that the Kadambas were the first to use plastic water cans #KantaraChapter1." Another humorously commented, "Paid Partnership with Bisleri." A fan added, "Sad to see this miss because so much care and attention to detail is seen in the movie..."

"Didn't know the Kadambas used plastic water cans @hombalefilms @shetty_rishab Great song, though," wrote another. A user wrote, "GOT's Starbucks moment in Kantara."

Another commented, "A honest mistake by editors here, it seems."

The makers have yet to react to the goof in the song.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in lead roles. It has become the third-highest grossing Indian film of 2025, after Chhaava and Saiyaara.

Kantara Chapter 1 also clashed at the box office on October 2 with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.