'It's Not Been Easy': Abhishek Bachchan Gets Emotional After Winning Best Actor At Filmfare Awards, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Skip Event– VIDEO

Actor Abhishek Bachchan won his first-ever Best Actor award in a Leading Role (Male) for his 2024 film I Want To Talk at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, held on Saturday, October 11, in Ahmedabad, sharing the honour with Kartik Aaryan, who won for Chandu Champion.

On receiving the award, Abhishek became emotional. Before delivering his speech, he was seen visibly overwhelmed, repeatedly looking at his black trophy with emotions in his eyes. The moment was made even more special as it coincided with his father Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan Emotional On Receiving Best Actor Award

Expressing his gratitude, Abhishek said, "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practiced a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special. There’s a host of people I need to thank, so please… Kartik (Aaryan), ther jao tum abhi, tum sambhal jao tak tak. Kartik has gotten very emotional and made me speak, thinking I wouldn’t get emotional."

"To all the directors and producers who have worked with me, believed in me, and given me opportunities over the past 25 years, it's not been easy, but it has definitely been worth it," said Abhishek.

Abhishek also shared a message for younger actors, holding his award, saying that this is what 25 years of hard work and belief can achieve. He urged everyone to never stop believing, if you have a dream, believe in it, believe in yourself, and chase it relentlessly.

Sharing a message to Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Abhishek said, "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today. I want to dedicate this award to two very special people. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter. Thank you so much, I cannot express what this means to me."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan Skip Event

He received the award in the presence of his mother, Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan, and niece Navya Naveli Nanda; however, his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, were absent from the ceremony.

Reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce have circulated for a while, but neither has publicly addressed the rumours. However, the couple has repeatedly shut down persistent divorce rumours through joint public appearances and statements.