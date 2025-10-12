 Beach-Babe Katy Perry Passionately Kisses Shirtless Justin Trudeau On Her Yacht In California Amid Dating Rumours, STEAMY PHOTOS Go Viral
Singer Katy Perry and ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau have reignited dating rumours after being spotted kissing on her yacht in California. Earlier, reports suggested they drifted apart following media frenzy over their Montreal dinner date, but recent viral photos show Katy in a black swimsuit passionately kissing a shirtless Trudeau, with the couple hugging and Trudeau nuzzling her cheek.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
article-image

Popstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have once again ignited dating rumours after being spotted getting cosy and sharing a kiss on her lavish yacht in Santa Barbara, California. This comes after reports suggested the two had drifted apart, with Trudeau reportedly feeling 'uncomfortable' with the media frenzy following their intimate dinner date in Montreal. However, the recent photos seem to put those rumours to rest.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing On Yacht

In the viral photos, Katy was seen in a black swimsuit, passionately kissing a shirtless Justin, who wore denim jeans, as they enjoyed some quality time together. The couple was also spotted hugging, with Trudeau seemingly nuzzling Perry’s cheek.

A witness told The Daily Mail, "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau."

As of now, neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau have reacted to the dating rumours.

Earlier in July, the duo were spotted together for the first time, enjoying a cosy dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau later attended Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split After 7 Years Of Dating

Katy, who was engaged to Orlando Bloom, parted ways in June 2025 after seven years of dating and six years of engagement. Representatives stated the two are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove.

Their joint statement confirmed they remain focused on raising their child together and will continue to be seen as a family. The couple had been together since 2016 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

On the other hand, Trudeau announced separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

They have three children together; Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

