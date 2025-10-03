Archana Puran Singh's Son Ayushmaan Sethi Reveals He Ate Katy Perry's Leftover Cake After Karan Johar's 'Big Bollywood' Party

Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh's son, Ayushmaan Sethi, has made a quirky revelation. In Archana's latest YouTube vlog, where she, her husband Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamaan were seen relishing Maharashtrian delicacies in Mumbai, Ayushmaan shared an unexpected anecdote.

While enjoying the meal, Ayushmaan casually said, "Maine ek baar Katy Perry ka leftover cake khaya hai (I once ate Katy Perry’s leftover cake)." Naturally, everyone was shocked and curious to know how.

Archana immediately asked him, "How?" To this, Ayushmaan explained, "Main Dharma (Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions) mein kaam kar raha tha. I was working with Karan sir. Unke ghar pe party thi and Katy Perry aayi thi. It was a big Bollywood party. Aur uss party mein kisi ne cake khaya toh nahi kyunki cake 12 baje ke baad aaya. We got the cake in office next morning. So that way I ate her leftover cake."

The funny revelation left Archana and the family in splits.

When Katy Perry attended KJo's party

Katy Perry, who was in Mumbai for her concert at the One Plus Music Festival in 2019, attended Karan-hosted star-studded party at his Mumbai residence.

Other B-Town celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda, Gauri Khan and many more also attended the bash.

Meanwhile, Archana and her family members are quite active on YouTube, where they often share family vlogs. They try different dishes at various restaurants in Mumbai and later share their reviews. They also give a glimpse of their daily life.

On the work front, Archana was last seen in Shauna Gautam's directorial debut, Nadaaniyan, as Mrs Braganza Malhotra, reprising her role from the 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On the other hand, Ayushmaan is firmly focused on his dream of becoming an actor. He is reportedly auditioning for films and web series, aiming to make a mark on his own terms. Recently, he also developed his own app.