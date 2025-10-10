Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹300 Crore Milestone—VIDEO

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his 2022 hit. Released on October 2, the film has completed its first week in theatres with extraordinary numbers, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. Despite clashing with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Kantara Chapter 1 emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

Rishab Shetty Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

To celebrate the success of Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, seeking blessings for his film. On the morning of Friday, October 10, the actor was spotted in an all-white outfit, wearing a lungi paired with a white shirt. Beaming with joy, he couldn't stop proudly flaunting his smile to the paparazzi. He also posed for photos and expressed his gratitude to the media for their support.

Check out the video:

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office

According to reports, Kantara Chapter 1 was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, and the movie has already become a blockbuster. In just seven days, the Hindi version collected around Rs 102 crore, which is an impressive figure. The original Kannada version has earned ₹98.85 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version has brought in ₹60.9 crore. Meanwhile, the Tamil and Malayalam versions have collected Rs 29.4 crore and R 24.85 crore, respectively.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"

