 Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival

Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival

Tron: Ares is no sci-fi masterpiece, but it’s a dazzling, self-aware reboot that balances spectacle with sporadic soul. It upgrades the franchise without deleting its quirks: a meditation on creation and control dressed in the rave gear of blockbuster entertainment.

Troy RibeiroUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival |

Title: Tron: Ares
Director: Joachim Ronning
Cast: Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges
Where: In theatres near you
Rating: 3.5 Stars

Forty-three years after the original Tron zapped audiences into the digital ether, Tron: Ares arrives as Disney’s glossy attempt to reboot a franchise that refuses to log off. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film is an ambitious, occasionally overclocked exploration of AI, morality, and legacy, all wrapped, of course, in retina-searing light and thundering synths. Rønning’s affection for the franchise is clear: he preserves its neon DNA while trying to inject fresh emotional circuitry. The result is a film that looks stunning and hums with energy, but sometimes feels like a glorified system update, necessary perhaps, but not revolutionary.

The story revolves around Ares (Jared Leto), a sentient military program who develops the inconvenient trait of empathy, and Eve Kim (Greta Lee), a visionary CEO determined to harness technology for good. Their digital-human dance unfolds against the backdrop of corporate greed, existential rumination, and the eternal question, what happens when code starts feeling things? Ares oscillates between philosophic musings and old-school sci-fi bravado, but it never fully decides whether to dazzle or to think. Still, as popcorn spectacle with a PhD in aesthetics, it does both just enough to keep the grid glowing.

Read Also
One Battle After Another Review: Rebels, Romance, & A Madcap War Dance With Leonardo DiCaprio
article-image

Actors' performance

Jared Leto reins in his usual method-madness and instead channels a serene, near-robotic calm that works surprisingly well. His Ares is less the god of war than an AI monk, learning to blush between battle routines. Greta Lee, luminous and grounded, brings real warmth to Eve, whose human compassion becomes the film’s moral compass. Together, they form an oddly tender binary: woman and program, dreamer and code.

Evan Peters, as corporate villain Julian Dillinger, leans into his tech-bro sociopathy with relish, equal parts Zuckerberg and Bond baddie. Jodie Turner-Smith’s Athena, all poise and peroxide, makes a memorable enforcer, while Gillian Anderson adds gravitas as a matriarch wary of the monsters her son has built. And yes, Jeff Bridges drops by, older, wiser, still a little “Dude,” to remind us that the digital frontier began with human folly and hubris.

Read Also
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review: Rasika Dugal Outperforms Herself In This Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja...
article-image

Music

If Tron: Legacy belonged to Daft Punk, Tron: Ares is owned by Nine Inch Nails. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross deliver a score that feels like an electronic sermon and a sonic assault, powering the film’s circuitry with thunderous basslines. Rønning keeps pace with kinetic visuals as light cycles streak across cityscapes and Recognizers glide through the night. The design blends corporate futurism with tactile realism, grounding the spectacle. Beneath the neon glow, the film acknowledges its irony: human emotion still flickers as the faintest signal in this digital storm.

FPJ Shorts
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: List US Presidents Who Received The Prestigious Award Even As Trump Misses Out
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: List US Presidents Who Received The Prestigious Award Even As Trump Misses Out
Adorable! Shanghai Crowd Showers Roger Federer With Gifts During Heartwarming Interaction At Shanghai Masters; Video
Adorable! Shanghai Crowd Showers Roger Federer With Gifts During Heartwarming Interaction At Shanghai Masters; Video
ACC Locks Asia Cup Trophy With Instructions It Not Be Handed To India Without Mohsin Naqvi’s Presence
ACC Locks Asia Cup Trophy With Instructions It Not Be Handed To India Without Mohsin Naqvi’s Presence
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim

Final verdict

Tron: Ares is no sci-fi masterpiece, but it’s a dazzling, self-aware reboot that balances spectacle with sporadic soul. It upgrades the franchise without deleting its quirks: a meditation on creation and control dressed in the rave gear of blockbuster entertainment. For Indian audiences weary of formulaic franchise fatigue, this one’s a reminder that even legacy systems can sparkle, provided they remember to feel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding;...

'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding;...

Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival

Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival

Actor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection

Actor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection

Shehnaaz Gill REACTS To Brother Shehbaz Badesha's 'Behan Ki Kamayi Pe Palta Hai' Remark On Bigg Boss...

Shehnaaz Gill REACTS To Brother Shehbaz Badesha's 'Behan Ki Kamayi Pe Palta Hai' Remark On Bigg Boss...

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Actor's Body Turned Black & Blue; Family Accuses Hospital Of Negligence

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Actor's Body Turned Black & Blue; Family Accuses Hospital Of Negligence