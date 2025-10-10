Emraan Hashmi & Yami Gautam Starrer Haq In Legal Trouble; Shah Bano's Daughter Sends Notice To Makers

Instagram: Yami Gautam

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam will be seen together in Suparn Verma's Haq, which is inspired by the real-life court case between Mohd. Ahmed Khan and Shah Bano Begum. It was one of the most controversial cases in India. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. However, the movie has now landed in legal trouble.

Shah Bano’s daughter Siddiqua Begum has sent a legal notice to the makers of Haq. The notice seeks an immediate halt to the film as it allegedly showcases the personal life of Shah Bano without the consent of her legal heir. The notice also cites defamation and violation of personality and publicity rights.

While talking to India Today about the notice, Lawyer Tousif Z Warsi, who represents Siddiqua Begum, said, "There is a requirement of certain addition, like Shah Bano's personal life is depicted in the movie, because it's a long movie of two odd hours. We do not know what events have been disclosed in the movie, in what manner it has been reproduced, emphasizing their personal life, or how it has been depicted. So, the storyline and the theme of the movie must first be disclosed to their legal heirs.”

“Then a written consent should be obtained that, yes, you are allowed to go ahead with the publication of the biography of Shah Bano. And without any such written consent from her biological daughters, I don't think so, even the court would not allow publication of all these movies. Earlier as well, certain movies' publication was stayed by the probe of the high courts," the lawyer added.

Haq Release Date

Haq is slated to release on November 7, 2025. It is a fictionalized and dramatized version of events stated in the book titled ‘Bano: Bharat Ki Beti’ written by Jigna Vora.