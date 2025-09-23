 Haq Teaser: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi Gear Up For Intense Courtroom Drama Inspired By Shah Bano Case
Haq Teaser: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi Gear Up For Intense Courtroom Drama Inspired By Shah Bano Case

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
The makers of Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi's Haq unveiled the film's intriguing teaser on Tuesday (September 23). It promises a gripping drama inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in the Mohd Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, which sparked a nationwide debate on Personal Law versus Secular Law. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film features Yami and Emraan in what is being touted as their most layered and powerful performances yet.

In HAQ, Yami portrays a Muslim woman who refuses to be silenced, fighting for her rights and those of her children under Section 125. On the other hand, Emraan steps into the role of a celebrated, sharp-witted lawyer, creating a compelling on-screen dynamic as Yami's character challenges societal norms and legal barriers.

Beginning as a love story, HAQ evolves from a personal marital dispute into a courtroom drama that tackles larger questions of faith, identity, liberalism, and law, spotlighting the ongoing debate around the Uniform Civil Code under Article 44. At its heart, the film celebrates a mother's raw, uncompromising courage, delivering twists, emotions, and dramatic intensity.

HAQ is a dramatised and fictionalised retelling of events from the book Bano: Bharat ki Beti by Jigna Vora, revisiting one of India’s most controversial cases of the 1980s. Even decades later, the conversation around justice, equality, and the balance between personal belief and secular law remains urgent.

The film aims to raise pressing questions: Should justice be equal for all? Is it time for one nation, one law? Where should society draw the line between personal belief and the law? And should a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) be implemented?

HAQ, written by Reshu Nath, also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. The film is set to release in theatres on November 7, 2025.

