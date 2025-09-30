'We Don't Even Wish Birthday...': Farah Khan Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Fallout With Deepika Padukone

Instagram: Deepika Padukone / Farah Khan

Recently, in one of her vlogs, while talking to her cook Dilip, Farah Khan spoke about Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift. Soon, netizens started posting that the choreographer-turned-filmmaker, who launched Deepika with Om Shanti Om, is taking a dig at the actress. On Monday, some reports also claimed that after Farah took a dig at Deepika, they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Now, Farah has spoken up about it. While talking to Pinkvilla, she revealed, “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram, instead, direct message and call. We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn’t like it."

Farah Khan Reveals Her Comment Was Not A Dig At Deepika Padukone

Farah further said, “Also, my 8-hour comment wasn’t a dig it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!"

The filmmaker also revealed that she was one of the first few people to meet Deepika when Dua was born. She said that everything is not done for instagram and paparazzi.

Farah Khan On Fake Controversy

Farah further stated that this new trend of fake controversy has to stop. She recalled how, last week, people started claiming that she and Karan Johar had ignored Aayush Sharma on the red carpet. But the reality is that they had earlier met him.

“It can genuinely cause problems between people, thankfully I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this," she concluded.

Deepika and Farah have worked together in Om Shanti Om and Haapy New Year. Both movies were super hit at the box office.