Farah Khan Compares Baba Ramdev To Salman Khan During Ashram Visit: 'Woh Bhi 1BHK Mein Rehta Hai Aur Mahal Sabke Liye Banaya...'- VIDEO

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who has become a YouTube sensation with her popular cooking vlogs, where she invites celebrities and cooks alongside her witty cook Dilip, recently visited Baba Ramdev's ashram in Haridwar. During her visit, Ramdev showed her the meditation halls, cottages, and peaceful corners designed for spiritual growth.

While touring, he also revealed that, despite building palaces for others, he himself lives in a small hut, crafted from Jodhpur stones.

Farah Khan Compares Baba Ramdev To Salman Khan

Reacting to this, Farah compared him to Salman Khan, noting their shared simplicity. She said, "Toh aap aur Salman Khan ek hi ho. Woh bhi 1BHK me rehta hai aur banayein hai mahal sab ke liye"

(So you and Salman Khan are the same. He also lives in a 1BHK and has built palaces for everyone else). Ramdev agreed.

Later, Baba Ramdev flaunted his Rs 1 lakh kamandal, a traditional water pot, used for rituals. Farah quipped, "Ameesha Patel, are you watching? This is a bag you need to get."

In the video, Farah also called his personal house 'shaahi mahal.' Praising its grandeur, the filmmaker added, “Maharaj ji, you’ve built an entire city for yourself." Ramdev replied, "Like Mahatma Gandhi had his Sabarmati Ashram, this is my tapassvi kutiya. I’ve built this palace for people, but I continue to live in a jhopdi."

Farah kicked off her cooking vlog series in 2024.

Recently, Farah hosted Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar, stepping in for Salman Khan, who is currently in Ladakh filming his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan.

