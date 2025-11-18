'Baap Of Animal': Dhurandhar Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer In Theatres

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The trailer of the film introduces the characters in the film without revealing much about the storyline. However, it has impressed netizens a lot, and they are eagerly waiting to watch the movie in theatres.

A netizen tweeted, "Aditya Dhar what you have made🔥 this is extraordinary, Top notch Blockbuster Stuff, every frame BGM the characters giving us a proper full on Paisa vasool vibe. This should explode at box office with first show itself, Huge Winner loading for #RanveerSingh (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#DhurandharTrailer is the FATHER OF ALL THE MASS MASALA TRAILER 🔥🌋 SURE SHOT #RanveerSingh Mega COMEBACK on its way at the Box-Office (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bhai...last ke 1 minutes jab #RanveerSingh aata hai....Bhai ye Banda phirse aag lagane wala hai...🔥💥💥💣💣⚒️💥💥💥💥 Bgm ...💥⚒️⚒️💣🔥 One of the best actor of Indian cinema Ranveer Singh... (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The runtime of the trailer is 4 minutes and 7 seconds, but it has impressed one and all. It majorly introduces the characters in the film, and Dhurandhar looks like a perfect multi-starrer, because in the trailer, not just Ranveer, but other actors like R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna have also been given good scope.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025. We are sure after watching the trailer, the audience is now expecting a lot from the Aditya Dhar directorial.

Dhurandhar To Release In Two Parts?

According to reports, Dhurandhar will be released in two parts. The first part is releasing in December this year, and the second part will hit the big screens in 2026.