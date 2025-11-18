AI-Generated Photos Of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal With Newborn Baby Boy Go Viral

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, are once again at the centre of social media buzz. The couple announced their son’s birth through an Instagram post but have so far refrained from revealing his name or sharing any pictures. Despite this, several images claiming to show the new parents with their baby have now gone viral online, only to be identified as AI-generated.

The now-viral photos show Vicky cradling an infant in his arms, while another image features Katrina posing with the baby alongside her mother-in-law. Many social media users shared the pictures believing them to be genuine moments captured after the child’s birth.

However, a closer examination exposed the truth. The visuals bear telltale signs of AI, from unnatural facial details to inconsistent backgrounds. In the comments sections of these posts, several users also pointed out that the images were fabricated and not shared by the couple themselves.

As of now, Katrina and Vicky have not released any official picture of their newborn. It remains unclear whether they plan to reveal their baby’s face in the near future, with the couple maintaining privacy around their personal life.

The actress was discharged from the hospital on November 14. Several videos of her car surfaced on social media. however, the new mommy was not seen in the visuals.

On November 7, the couple officially announced the arrival of their first child. Taking to Instagram, they shared a post that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

The post featured an illustration of a cradle with a teddy bear, symbolising their new journey into parenthood. The announcement garnered millions of likes and congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Earlier in September, Katrina and Vicky had confirmed the pregnancy through an adorable photo on Instagram. In the picture, the couple twinned in white as Vicky lovingly cradled Katrina’s baby bump. The post was captioned, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The duo, who tied the knot in a royal ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in December 2021, have often kept their relationship private.