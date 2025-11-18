 Dear X Episodes 7 & 8: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India
Dear X (K-Drama) premiered on November 6. In just two weeks, the show has started gaining much popularity among the audience. With 12 episodes in the show, the final episodes are expected to be released on December 4, 2025. Let us further wait to see how Ah-jin's life turns out in the show

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Dear X | Instagram

Dear X has steadily been gaining popularity among K-drama fans, and with the finale approaching, excitement is running high. In the latest episode, Ah-jin finds herself dealing with new complications, raising the question of whether she can truly escape the threats of her past. The episode ends on a tense note, with Jun-seo beginning to doubt Ah-jin’s intentions.

Dear X Episodes 7 & 8 will be released on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The new episodes will be released at 6 pm KST, 4.30 am ET and 1.30 am PT. Dear X Episodes 7 & 8 will be released at 3 pm IST.

Where To Watch Dear X Episodes 7 & 8?

Dear X Episodes 7 & 8 will be available to stream on Viki in US. As per the reports, the viewers in Europe, India and Oceania can also watch the new episodes on Viki. The viewers in the Asia-Pacific region can stream the show on HBO Max. While the Korean and Japanese viewers can stream it on Disney+.

When Will Dear X Finale Release?

Dear X has a total of 12 episodes. The finale episode of Dear X will be released on Thursday, December 4, 2025. On the finale date, episodes 11 & 12 will be released altogether.

article-image

Dear X Episode 5 & 6 Recap

Dear X follows Baek Ah-jin, a star actress with a charming veneer that hides a cunning, manipulative side. In Episodes 5 and 6, her perfectly constructed persona begins to crack as scandals and emotional tumult take center stage.

Choi Jeong-ho’s imprisonment sparks new controversy and puts Ah-jin center stage in the middle of a media and public whirlwind, while Yoon Jun-seo wrestles with feelings of love and with the painful facts of her deceit.

Future episodes will ratchet up the tension with some bombshell revelations, unexpected bedfellows, and an even deeper look into the ambitions and vulnerabilities propelling Ah-jin’s dark rise.

article-image

The drama, steered by the brilliant directing duo Lee Eung-bok and Park So-hyun, and starring Kim Yoo-jung alongside Kim Young-dae, Kim Do-hoon, and Lee Yul-eum, presses onward in its relentless mix of intrigue, emotion, and high-stakes storytelling.

Dear X Episodes 7 & 8: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

