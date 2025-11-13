 Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India?
In the finale of Would You Marry Me, Woo-ju finally confronts his uncle Han-gu, bringing long-held secrets to light. Meanwhile, his grandmother regains consciousness, and Woo-ju introduces her to Me-ri. The couple decides to come clean about their secret marriage, marking an emotional turning point and closure for their intertwined families

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Would You Marry Me | Instagram

Famous K-Drama Would You Marry Me is coming to an end. The finale episodes of the show will be airing this week itself. But when exactly?

Would You Marry Me finale episodes (11 & 12) will be released on November 14 and 15, respectively. International viewers can watch the episodes on Disney+. The new episodes release every Friday and Saturday on SBS at 9.50 pm KST, 6.20 pm IST.

In India, the viewers can stream Would You Marry Me finale episodes a few hours later its release on Dailymotion. After the release of the finale episodes, Indian viewers can also watch it for free on kisskh.ws

Would You Marry Me Episode 10 Recap

In Would You Marry Me Episode 10, the company anniversary party for Myunsoondang sets the stage for secrets to unravel. Jin‑gyeong spots Woo‑joo acting nervously and realises he and Me‑ri are not actually married, a truth she uses to strike a deal with Sang‑hyun to keep the secret in exchange for his silence.

Meanwhile, Han‑gu is exposed as the true mastermind behind the fake company "J Consulting" and the embezzlement at Myunsoondang. He poisons the chairwoman Pil‑nyeon, puts her in a coma, and launches a corporate smear campaign. Woo-joo and Me-ri, with the help of Eung‑soo, stage a fake recovery for Pil-nyeon to draw Han-gu into a trap.

Jessica, who is Han-gu's accomplice, is discovered trying to kill Pil-nyeon while disguised as a nurse. Despite the exposure of evidence linking Han-gu to Woo-joo's parents' deaths, the police can’t immediately prove his guilt. Woo-joo confronts Han-gu at the end, demanding the truth.

What Will Happen In Would You Marry Me Episode 11 & 12?

In Would You Marry Me Episodes 11 & 12, Woo-ju will have an emotional confrontation with his uncle Han-gu. Han-gu will be seen facing the final verdict from the court. Later as Woo-ju's grandmother wakes up, he will make her meet Me-ri. Will Woo-ju and Me-ri end up marrying each other?

Let us further wait for the release to know what happens ahead.

