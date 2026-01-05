 Kannan Pattambi, Veteran Actor & Production Controller, Passes Away at 62 In Kozhikode
Actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi, aged 62, passed away Sunday night in Kozhikode while undergoing treatment for a kidney illness. Confirmed by his brother, filmmaker Major Ravi, Pattambi was known for his work in Malayalam cinema, including collaborations on films like *Mission 90 Days* and *Pulimurugan*. His funeral will be held Monday in Njanganthiri, Pattambi.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Kannan Pattambi, Veteran Actor & Production Controller, Passes Away at 62 In Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor and well-known production controller Kannan Pattambi passed away on Sunday night while undergoing treatment for a kidney-related illness. He was 62.

The news of his death was confirmed by his elder brother, filmmaker Major Ravi. The actor took his last breath at around 11:40 p.m. at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. at his residence in Njanganthiri, Pattambi.

Major Ravi shared the sad news on Facebook through a post written in Malayalam. Along with a photo of Pattambi, he informed followers about the time of death and funeral details and paid tribute to his younger brother.

Kannan Pattambi had been associated with the Malayalam film industry for many years. He worked as a production controller and also appeared as an actor in several films. He was known for his close collaboration with his brother Major Ravi, a former Indian Army officer who later became a filmmaker.

Kannan was involved in the production of films directed or produced by Major Ravi. One of the notable projects was Mission 90 Days, which was based on Major Ravi's experiences during the investigation into the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

He also worked on several films starring Mohanlal. Among them was Pulimurugan, which went on to become the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

