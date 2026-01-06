'Bharat Gaddaaro Se Bhara Pada Hai': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams People For Supporting Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam

Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Umar Khalid / Sharjeel Imam |

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, student activists and former research scholars from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have been in judicial custody since 2020. On January 5, 2026, the Supreme Court of India denied bail to them, and this has received a mixed response from people on social media. While some are supporting Khalid and Imam, some feel that the SC's decision is perfect.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to X to slam people who are supporting Umar and Sharjeel. Quote retweeting an old video of Imam, she wrote, "Literally Bharat Gaddaro se bhare pade hai jo aise gaddaro k support mein khade hai. Insaan padh likh kar bhi apni radical soch aur parvarish ko nahi hara pata… (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Literally Bharat Gaddaro se bhare pade hai jo aise gaddaro k support mein khade hai. Insaan padh likh kar bhi apni radical soch aur parvarish ko nahi hara pata…#UmarKhalid #SharjeelImam https://t.co/TKJMNhORkt — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 6, 2026

Netizens React To Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Tweet

Netizens are praising Devoleena for tweeting about it. A netizen tweeted, "Thanks and hats off for speaking 🗣️ up ! Which is quite unusual in film industry (sic)." Another X user wrote, "You are probably the only B town actress who has and will have the guts to speak on Hindu atrocities and Nationalism (sic)."