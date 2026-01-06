 'Bharat Gaddaaro Se Bhara Pada Hai': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams People For Supporting Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam
On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Many people on social media have been upset about it, and they are supporting them. Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to X to slam people who are supporting Khalid and Imam. Read on to know more...

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, student activists and former research scholars from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have been in judicial custody since 2020. On January 5, 2026, the Supreme Court of India denied bail to them, and this has received a mixed response from people on social media. While some are supporting Khalid and Imam, some feel that the SC's decision is perfect.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to X to slam people who are supporting Umar and Sharjeel. Quote retweeting an old video of Imam, she wrote, "Literally Bharat Gaddaro se bhare pade hai jo aise gaddaro k support mein khade hai. Insaan padh likh kar bhi apni radical soch aur parvarish ko nahi hara pata… (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Netizens React To Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Tweet

Netizens are praising Devoleena for tweeting about it. A netizen tweeted, "Thanks and hats off for speaking 🗣️ up ! Which is quite unusual in film industry (sic)." Another X user wrote, "You are probably the only B town actress who has and will have the guts to speak on Hindu atrocities and Nationalism (sic)."

