 Jana Nayagan Cast Fees & Budget: Thalapathy Vijay Charged ₹220 Crore For His Last Film? Deets Inside
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is all set to release on January 9, 2026. The actor's fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screens for the last time, and do you know that he has charged a whopping amount of Rs. 220 crore for Jana Nayagan? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Jana Nayagan | YouTube

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is all set to release on January 9, 2026, and we are sure everyone is keen to know some details about the film, like what the budget is, how much the actors charged, and more.

According to the Movie Tamil's X account, Jana Nayagan has been made on a huge budget of Rs. 380 crore. So, it is clearly one of the highest-budget Tamil movies.

Jana Nayagan Cast & Crew fees

Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy Vijay's last film. The actor is now all set to concentrate on his political career. Reportedly, he has been paid Rs. 220 crore for his last movie.

article-image

Director H Vinoth, known for directing films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, and others, has reportedly charged Rs. 25 crore to direct Jana Nayagan.

Music plays a pivotal role in every film, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander was roped in to compose songs for Jana Nayagan. According to Movie Tamil, he was paid Rs. 13 crore.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Reportedly, both were paid Rs. 3 crore for the film, and actress Mamitha Baiju was paid Rs. 60 lakh for her role. Other actors' total fees was Rs. 8.60 crore.

Movie Tamil has tweeted that shooting expenses were Rs. 48 crore, Rs. 15 crore went into set work, and Rs. 5 crore was spent on CGI.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection

As it is Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan is expected to take the box office by storm. We cannot right now predict the first day collection, as the advance booking is not yet started due to certification issue.

The movie has not yet received certificate from CBFC, and the makers have moved to court for the same. The hearing of the same will take place on Wednesday, and everyone is keen to know where Jana Nayagan will release on Jan 9, or it will be postponed. Let's wait and watch!

