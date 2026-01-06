 Karina Kubiliute Updates Her Instagram Bio To 'I Don't Know Kartik' After Rumours Of Her Dating Kartik Aaryan Go Viral
Karina Kubiliute Updates Her Instagram Bio To 'I Don't Know Kartik' After Rumours Of Her Dating Kartik Aaryan Go Viral

Actor Kartik Aaryan and cheerleader Karina Kubiliute have been making it to the headlines because of their alleged relationship. While the actor has not yet shared any statement about it, Karina updated her Instagram bio to 'I don't know Kartik'. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Karina Kubiliute / Kartik Aaryan |

Actor Kartik Aaryan made it to the headlines recently for allegedly dating an 18-year-old cheerleader named Karina Kubiliute. Reportedly, the two were vacationing together in Goa. However, Karina has clarified that she doesn't know Kartik.

After rumours of them dating went viral, Karina updated her Instagram bio to 'I don't know Kartik'. Check out the the picture below...

Kartik Aaryan-Karina Kubiliute Dating Rumours

The dating rumours of Kartik and Karina started after netizens noticed that the two have shared similar beach pictures on their Instagram story. Even a same towel was spotted in the pictures.

Kartik is vacationing in Goa with this girl
byu/LazyLooming inBollyBlindsNGossip

After the pictures went viral, Kartik and Karina became the talk of the town. Netizens started trolling Kartik for dating an 18-year-old, while he is 35 years old.

However, with Karina clearly putting it out that she doesn't know Kartik, we hope that now netizens will stop speculating anything about the actor's personal life. While Karina has shared clarification on her Instagram bio, Kartik has not yet shared any statement about the alleged relationship.

article-image

Who Is Karina Kubiliute?

According to a report by Sunday Guardian, Karina is a student at Carlisle College in the UK and is also a cheerleader. Her age has particularly grabbed everyone's attention, as Karina is reportedly 18 years old.

According to some netizens, Kartik earlier followed her on Instagram, but after the speculations of him dating her started doing the rounds, he unfollowed her. Well, now only Kartik can clarify all these speculations.

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies

Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also starred Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film received mostly negative reviews and became a disaster at the box office.

Meanwhile, the actor currently has two films lined up, Anurag Basu's next with Sreeleela, and Naagzilla. While the release date of the former is not yet announced, the latter is slated to release in August this year.

