'I'm Not His GF': Karina Kubiliute Denies Dating Kartik Aaryan After Goa Beach Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s personal life has once again become the subject of intense online chatter, this time over rumours linking him to UK-based teenager Karina Kubiliute. The speculation, which had been gathering momentum over the past couple of days, has now taken a dramatic turn after Karina dismissed claims of being the actor’s girlfriend.

The dating buzz began after Kartik and Karina shared photos from what appeared to be the same beach location in Goa. Social media users and Reddit posts were quick to spot similarities in their posts, pointing out identical beach beds, matching towels and similar sea-facing angles. These observations led many to speculate that the two were holidaying together.

Adding fuel to the rumours was the claim that Kartik had been following Karina on Instagram and allegedly unfollowed her after the dating gossip gained traction.

While neither Kartik nor Karina initially addressed the rumours, the speculation continued to snowball online. However, a screenshot that has now gone viral suggests Karina has denied the claims. In the picture, she is seen commenting under a post, stating, “I’m not his gffff!!!” The post in question included several unverified claims about Kartik, none of which have been confirmed by credible sources.

The screenshot was shared by social media user Diksha Kandpal with a caption intensifying online debate. It is important to note that the circulating on social media remain unverified, and neither Kartik Aaryan nor his team has issued any official response so far.

Who Is Karina Kubiliute?

According to a report by Sunday Guardian, Karina is a student at Carlisle College in the UK and is also a cheerleader. Her age has drawn particular attention amid the rumours, as she is reportedly 18, while Kartik is 35. Reports had earlier claimed that the actor unfollowed Karina on Instagram shortly after the dating speculation.

Kartik Aaryan’s relationship rumours

This is not the first time Kartik’s name has been linked to dating speculation. In the recent past, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Sreeleela, though neither of them acknowledged the reports.

Over the years, Kartik has also been linked to several actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan and Janhvi Kapoor. Among these, only his relationships with Sara and Ananya were publicly acknowledged, both of whom he had worked with professionally.

The focus on Kartik’s personal life comes at a time when his professional choices are also being closely watched. The actor was last seen in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025), co-starring Ananya. Despite high expectations surrounding the film, especially given their past association, the project failed to make a mark at the box office and was seen as a commercial disappointment.