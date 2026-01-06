'Incredibly Careless': Vir Das' Cryptic Tweet Made Netizens Wonder If He Took Dig At Kartik Aaryan's Alleged Post With Karina Kubiliute; Happy Patel Actor Clarifies

Vir Das / Kartik Aaryan / Karina Kubiliute | Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's recent Instagram story went viral on social media, in which he was seen enjoying a beach vacation. Soon, netizens started speculating that he is vacationing with an 18-year-old cheerleader named Karina Kubiliute, as she had also posted a picture from a beach, and the towel in both photos was the same. Amid this, Vir Das shared a cryptic post, and netizens started wondering whether he is taking a dig at Kartik.

Vir tweeted, "He just posted it. Just like that. Incredibly careless." He later posted, "A vague ass no context tweet (sic)."

But as netizens started connecting his tweet with Kartik's alleged relationship, he clarified, and wrote, "Erm. Guys. This post is about nothing. That’s….the point (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Erm. Guys. This post is about nothing. That’s….the point. 🤷‍♂️ — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 6, 2026

Karina Kubiliute Denies Dating Kartik Aaryan

While Kartik has not yet shared any statement about the speculations of his relationship, a screenshot has gone viral on social media, in which Karina has replied to an Instagram post, clarifying that she is not the actor's girlfriend. She commented, “I’m not his gffff!!!”

Netizens Wonder Why Kartik Aaryan Has Not Shared Any Statement

On Reddit, netizens are wondering whether why Kartik has not shared any statement about it. A Reddit user wrote, "It’s been over 24 hours and how is there no clarification statement from him or his team? any decent person would not want to be known as someone who preys on young girls and would immediately release a statement. the silence from him and his team makes him look guilty asf (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Kartik ka public image toh gya unless they clarify. His comment section is going to be like Arjun Kapoor's (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "He needs to clarify before god forbid matters get worse and they do a full investigation and all (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies

Kartik currently has two films lined up, Anurag Basu's next with Sreeleela, and Naagzilla. While the release date of the former is not yet announced, the latter is slated to release in August this year.