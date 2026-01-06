BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video

Actress Daisy Shah on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a shocking video in which she claimed that the building next to her house caught fire because, during campaigning for the BMC election 2026, a political party was bursting crackers.

Daisy captioned the video as, "I Have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when u hire teams to run campaigns for your elections please make sure they have some common sense in them. Thank fully our building committee refused their entry to go door to door.. Bursting crackers next to the buildings is not the way to go about it. This is what happens when people lack civic sense. It ain’t a natural calamity it’s cause by brainless people. (sic)." Watch the video below...

In the comments, he further wrote, "I sincerely hope that people understand the serious danger of bursting crackers roadside. This is a live example of doing so..seeing this happen right in front of my eyes was scary (sic)."