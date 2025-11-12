 Dear X (K-Drama) Part 2 Episodes 5 & 6 Release Time: Streaming Details, Storyline & More
Dear X (K-Drama) Part 2 Episodes 5 & 6 Release Time: Streaming Details, Storyline & More

Dear X (K-Drama) Part 2 Episodes 5 & 6 Release Time: Streaming Details, Storyline & More

In Dear X Episodes 5 & 6, Ah-jin will face growing public criticism and emotional chaos as her secrets begin to surface. On the other hand, Yoon Jun-seo will be seen struggling to stay loyal. His conflict will push him to confront Ah-jin’s manipulative ways more boldly, leading to tense and emotional moments.

Dear X's (K-drama) first four episodes were released on its premiere day. Dear X, Part 2, Episodes 5 & 6 are now scheduled to release this week. The first 4 episodes have set up the characters, now the further episodes will delve deep into their personal life. The upcoming episodes are expected to show how Baek Ah-jin embraces her present life, with her past continuing to haunt her.

Dear X Part 2 Episodes 5 & 6 Release Time

Dear X, Episodes 5 & 6 will be released on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 6 pm KST in Korea. When translated, Dear X will be released at 4.30 am ET and 1.30 am PT in the United States. In India, Dear X Episodes 5 & 6 will be released at 3 pm IST.

Where To Watch Dear X In India?

Dear X is available for international viewers to watch on Viki, HBO Max, and Disney+. Indian viewers can watch Dear X on Dailymotion or on kisskh.ws for free.

Dear X, Episodes 5 & 6: What To Expect?

In Dear X Episodes 5 & 6, tensions will reach a boiling point as the carefully crafted facade of Baek Ah-jin gradually starts to crack. With the imprisonment of Choi Jeong-ho stirring fresh controversy, Ah-jin will be under increased public scrutiny and emotional turmoil. Yoon Jun-seo, in his struggle between love and truth, is going to be pushed toward confronting Ah-jin's manipulative actions more aggressively. As secrets come out and alliances change, viewers can prepare for powerful conflicts, surprise alliances, and further insight into trauma leading to Ah-jin's dark ambitions. The line will continue to blur between her real and fabricated worlds, giving way to explosive revelations.

