Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fees For Naagin 7: How Much Did Bigg Boss 16 Winner Charge For Ekta Kapoor's Show?

Naagin 7 | Instagram

Naagin 7 lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently trending on social media after her debut this past weekend. With all eyes on her performance, fans and media alike are curious about how much she reportedly earned for starring in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show.

Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Fees

As per Bollywood Life's report, Priyanka has charged around Rs. 1.5 Lakh for each episode of Naagin 7. Back when she was a contestant in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka reportedly charged at around Rs. 5 Lkah per week.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Net Worth

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 20 to 25 crore, which includes all the assets she owns. When Priyanka entered the entertainment industry, she neither had a home nor a car. However, she reportedly purchased a house shortly after winning Bigg Boss 16. Photos of her 2BHK residence surfaced online, though it has not been confirmed whether the property is owned or rented.

Fans Praise Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Debut In Naagin 7

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary appears to have already won over fans with her performance in Naagin 7. The show’s first two episodes premiered over the weekend on December 27 and 28, garnering significant attention and praise. Praising her natural acting skills, a user tweeted after watching the show, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is absolutely brilliant in Naagin 7. Her acting feels so natural (sic)." Another praised the actress, "Nàagin 7 Super Hit Priyanka brilliant actor and outstanding performance is at next level. Too good." Another wrote, "Seriously hated her and Eisha so much in Bigg Boss but they proved their acting in Naagin (sic)."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is absolutely brilliant in Naagin 7. Her acting feels so natural 🤍 — Priyanka ⚡ (@spreadlove120) December 29, 2025

Nàagin 7 Super Hit Priyanka brilliant actor and outstanding performance is at next level.Too good ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Susie (@suekochharhotm5) December 29, 2025

Seriously hated her and Eisha so much in Bigg Boss but they proved their acting in Naagin 🔥🔥 — unknown person (@PrajwalPPrakas1) December 29, 2025

A tight slap to those who trolled her 🔥 — 𝓏ℯ𝓃𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝒶𝒸𝒽𝒾ℯ𝓋ℯ𝓇 💙 (@zenithachiever) December 29, 2025

Naagin 7 new episodes air on weekends, every Saturday and Sunday. The show is scheduled to premiere at 8 PM on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.