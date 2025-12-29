Can This Love Be Translated? OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Romantic Comedy K-Drama

Can This Love Be Translated? |

Can This Love Be Translated? is an upcoming South Korean series which is directed by Yoo Young-eun. The series features Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin and Go Youn-jung as Cha Mu-hee, among others. Can This Love Be Translated is one of the most anticipated K-dramas which is set to be released on OTT in 2026.

Can This Love Be Translated?: Streaming details

Can This Love Be Translated is set to premiere on Netflix, starting from January 16, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the drama on X and wrote, "Can This Love Be Translated?, a new rom-com series starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, premieres January 16. The emotions of a celebrity and her interpreter get lost in translation as they travel the world filming a TV show."

Plot

Can This Love Be Translated? Tells the story of a talented multilingual translator, Ju Ho-jin, who has difficulty expressing feelings, and a leading actress, Cha Mu-hee, who conveys love in her unique way; their differences lead to conflicts, yet as they collaborate on a travel show, they gradually develop feelings for each other, ultimately discovering that love is the most challenging language to translate, especially with the introduction of a new character as a romantic competitor.

Cast and characters

The series features Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin, Go Youn-jung as Cha Mu-hee, Choi Woo-sung as Kim Yong-woo, Sota Fukushi as Hiro Kurosawa, Lee Yi-dam as Shin Ji-seon, and Hyunri, who makes a special appearance in the series. Ma Ju-hee has composed the music of the series. It is produced by Choi Jin-hee under the banner of Studio Sot, Trii Studio, and Imaginus.